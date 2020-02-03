|
|
TOSTI, Paul N. Of Wellesley, February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine M. (Conti) Tosti. Father of Paul N. Tosti, Jr. and his wife, Iara, of Weymouth, Stephen M. Tosti and his wife, Donna, of Wellesley and Wayne M. Tosti of Sunrise, FL. Grandfather of Nicholas Tosti, Michael Tosti and Paul Tosti, III. Brother of Connie Dearborn of Acton, Joanne Valletta of Wellesley, Barbara Tosti of Waltham and Carolyn Raimondo of Waltham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, February 7th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Newton Cemetery. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020