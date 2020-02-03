Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL TOSTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL N. TOSTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL N. TOSTI Obituary
TOSTI, Paul N. Of Wellesley, February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine M. (Conti) Tosti. Father of Paul N. Tosti, Jr. and his wife, Iara, of Weymouth, Stephen M. Tosti and his wife, Donna, of Wellesley and Wayne M. Tosti of Sunrise, FL. Grandfather of Nicholas Tosti, Michael Tosti and Paul Tosti, III. Brother of Connie Dearborn of Acton, Joanne Valletta of Wellesley, Barbara Tosti of Waltham and Carolyn Raimondo of Waltham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, February 7th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Newton Cemetery. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -