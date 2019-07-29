|
WENTZELL, Paul N. A lifelong Lexington resident, July 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen A. Wentzell (White). Loving father of Danielle Cahill and her husband Joseph of East Longmeadow, Paul M. Wentzell of Woburn, Jonathan J. Wentzell of Chelmsford, and Matthew R. Wentzell and his fianc?e Victoria of Bedford. Son-in-law of Edward Winsor of Lexington. Paul is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Kaley, Hayden, and Ryen.
Paul was a Foreman for the Lexington DPW for 40 years. He worked at Hayden Recreation Center in Lexington, and enjoyed coaching baseball and hockey, and spending free time at Foxwoods.
Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Thursday, Aug. 1 at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
