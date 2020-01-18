|
OULLETTE, Paul Age 78, of Westborough, formerly of Wilmington and Saugus. Born 12/22/41 in Salem, MA, son of the late Oscar Ouellette and the late Marie Ann (Levesque) Ouellette. Passed away suddenly on January 17, 2020 at the Metro West Medical Center, Framingham after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sharon (Whitney) Ouellette and his children, Eric and his wife Kim, Mark and his wife Karyn, and Stacey Aldrich and her husband Michael, as well as his grandchildren, Isla and Ronan Ouellette, Larry Scannell, Matthew Ouellette and Ashley, Zachary and Whitney Aldrich. He is also survived by his sisters, Pauline LaVallee of Seabrook, NH and Rita Ouellette of Spencer, MA, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Gerard Ouellette of Salem, MA and sister, Lorraine Stockton of Peabody. Paul was a graduate of Salem High School and Northeastern University. He enjoyed a 40 year career as an electrical engineer at Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory in Cambridge, MA. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22 at 10:00 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery. Calling Hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., WESTBOROUGH on Tuesday, January 21 from 5 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in his memory to the or the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020