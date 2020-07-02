Boston Globe Obituaries
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
More Obituaries for PAUL OWENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL OWENS


1950 - 2020
PAUL OWENS Obituary
OWENS, Paul Passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020. Paul was born January 12, 1950 in Jamaica Plain, MA. He was the beloved son of the late James C. And Mary (Barden) Owens. Paul had many challenges in his life, most of which was spent at the Wrentham Developmental Center. There he had an opportunity to participate in activities that meant so much to him while under the kind care and guidance of the dedicated staff. Paul leaves his sister Kathleen Owens of Mansfield, brother Kevin Owens of Arlington, sister Maureen Tyldesley Of Brewster and brother James Owens of South Weymouth. He was dearly loved. His Funeral Service was held at the Brady and Fallon Funeral Home and he was interred at Forest Hills Cemetery on June 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Special Gift Fund" at the Wrentham Developmental Center, att. "Special Gift Fund", P.O. Box 144, Wrentham, MA 02093. For guestbook and condolences, visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

View the online memorial for Paul OWENS
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
