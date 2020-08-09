|
GOVOSTES, Paul P. Captain Paul Peter Govostes, 72 of Canton, formerly of Reading, passed away peacefully on Aug 5th with his loving cat, Sweetie, by his side. Paul is survived by his loving sister and brother-in-law, Debra and Ted Foundas of Canton; his niece, Hallie Foundas; his aunt, Mary Smith of Williamsburg, MA; cousins, Dr. James Smith of Albany, NY, Greg Smith of Williamsburg, MA, Denise Frilot of Hemmet, CA, and Rene Frilot of Hemmet, CA. He was preceded by his mother and stepfather, Alice and Harold Crockett; his father, Captain Peter Govostes; brother, John Govostes; and niece, Alexa Foundas. Visiting hours are Tuesday, August 11th, 4-8 p.m., at Dockray and Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington Street, CANTON, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Due to the Current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Services and interment will be private. For complete obituary and to sign guest book see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2020