HATGIL, Paul Peter Professor Emeritus Paul Peter Hatgil, a resident of Austin, TX and formerly of Boston and Ipswich, MA, passed away April 6, 2020, following a brief illness.
His career as an academician at the University of Texas for thirty four years was preceded by his military service in the South Pacific during World War II. Two thousand students were enrolled in his classes over the span of this teaching career.
His history and creative accomplishments can be viewed on the internet at uts.cc.utexas.edu/-hatgil The University of Texas KNOW and PBS blog. In addition, the following listings reflect the many honors in the United States and abroad he received during a lifetime in the fine arts and in education: Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in American Education, Whose Who in the South and Southwest, The Smithsonian Institute of American Art Archives, Washington, DC, Dictionary of International Biography, London, England, Contemporary Parsonages, Parma Institute, Parma, Italy, The Ellis Island Foundation, The United States Air Force Album - Those That Served.
His creative work and publications are too numerous to list, however, a few include: The State of Texas in WWII, KLRN-PBS Hatgil Educator and Artist, The AHEPA Educational Foundation, Professor Paul Hatgil - Autobiography - The Immigrant's Son, Contemporary Encaustic Painting - Paul Hatgil, Baylor University Archives, The Hatgil Archives, and countless local, national and international exhibitions.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Haritos Hatgil and his sister, Ann Koufos. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Professor Hatgil will be interred at the family plot in the Highland Cemetery in Ipswich, MA. Memorial donations can be made to Institutions for the Blind. Remembrances may be shared at
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020