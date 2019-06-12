AKL, Paul R. Of Norwood, passed away on June 6, 2019. He was 33 years of age. Paul was a loyal son and brother, accomplished athlete, and dedicated friend to all who crossed his path. An award-winning and record-holding wrestler, Paul earned the title of "Outstanding Wrestler" and, in 2004, won the State Divisional Wrestling Championship. Paul graduated Summa Cum Laude from Boston University in 2008. Throughout his youth, he balanced his studies with wrestling, volleyball, and his passion for the arts. Paul was a talented singer and actor playing the role of Jean Valjean in Les Miserables and Danny Zuco in Grease. Paul always lit up the room with his smile and sense of humor, whether on stage, in the ring, or even just sitting around the dinner table with family and friends. Beloved son of Roland and Samira (Haddad) Akl. Loving brother of Joseph Akl of Norwood and Anthony Akl and his wife Lindsay of Franklin. Cherished grandson of the late Paul and Raida Akl and Shakib and Khaola Haddad. Dear nephew of Rima Akl of Norwood, Robert Akl of Lebanon, Roni Akl of England and Elias Haddad of Lebanon, Therese Haddad of Lebanon and the late Tony Haddad of Lebanon, as well as many additional loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15th at 10:30am at St. Timothy's Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood. Interment will be private. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday from 4:00-8:00pm at the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Rte. 1A), NORWOOD. Memorial contributions in memory of Paul may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 10554 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34608. Gillooly Funeral Home



Norwood (781) 762-0174



www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary