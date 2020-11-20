BECHET, Paul R. Father, Businessman, World Traveler Age 78, died peacefully at his home in Newton, MA, lovingly attended to by his wife Marianne on November 18, 2020. Born in 1942 in Woonsocket, RI to Cecile and Arthur Bechet, Paul grew up in Utica, Syracuse, and Albany, NY. His first nuns were the Sisters of Charity with their wings, followed by the Xaverian Brothers in High School and finally his beloved Franciscans at Siena College in Albany, NY. He was Head Altar Boy on the Bishop's crew in Syracuse and Class President during his Freshman year at Cathedral High School in Syracuse, in his Junior year at St. Francis de Sales High School in Utica and at Siena College in his Junior and Senior years. He met Marianne McGuirk at a Siena College dinner of class officers in 1962. Though both were with other dates, Paul got Marianne's phone number from a friend and they soon began dating, marrying in 1964. Upon graduation from Siena College in 1963 he joined Peat Marwick Mitchell in Albany, NY and was transferred to the Paris Office in 1969. He became Partner in charge of the Bank Practice and relocated to Boston in 1976 to head up the Bank Practice there. Upon retirement from KPMG, he joined Brookline Bank as CFO. He loved his Partners and Dick Chapman, President of Brookline. Paul lived guided by the values of his Catholic education - to strive for excellence in every endeavor. He expanded his understanding and appreciation of other cultures through travel, visiting every state in the US and every corner of the world. Travel brought him huge joy and he was always eager to share all he had seen and experienced. He loved life, good food, music, and adventure. All his tireless work was in service of a job well done and for his family. He believed in doing the right thing, exercising a strict discipline - Church every week, never had a parking or speeding ticket, always being the first to shovel his driveway after a snow storm. Upon becoming a grandfather, he chose the nickname "Voice of Reason" rather than the more traditional Grandpa. A lifelong Red Sox fan from his early years in Rhode Island, he remained loyal to the team while growing up in New York during the height of Yankees success. He observed the travails and triumphs of the Sox over the years, regularly attending Saturday home games from his seat in Section 19. His favorite player was Ted Williams - Pedro Martinez the finest pitcher he ever saw. A bon vivant, he was the "king" of his table at dinner parties. He enjoyed good conversation and liked to share his diverse love of music which ranged from The Temptations to The Moody Blues, Dave Brubeck, and Queen. One of Paul's favorite hobbies was jigsaw puzzles. He assembled huge puzzles, some 12,000 pieces or more. True to his auditing self, he logged the time spent working on each puzzle so he could accurately report completion time. He is survived by his wife Marianne, daughters Kate and her husband John, Cynthia, Claudia and her husband Larry, grandchildren Claudia, Declan, Anna and Michael, and his sisters Jackie, Janet and Jeanne. Visitation will be held at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, from 4-7 PM on Monday, November 23, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrating Paul's life at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 24, at Sacred Heart Parish, 1321 Centre St., Newton. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul's memory to St. Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch St., Boston, MA 02110, or stanthonyshrine.org/giving
For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000