Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
WALTHAM, MA
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
WALTHAM, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL BOLLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL R. BOLLES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL R. BOLLES Obituary
BOLLES, Paul R. Of Laconia, NH, July 24, 2019. Husband of 17 years to Joan T. (Devlin) Bolles and the late Paula G. (Ftizpatrick) Bolles. Father of Julie C. Genova (David) of Concord, Joanna J. Tonkovich (David) of New Canaan, CT and Paul F. Bolles (Jennifer) of Merrimack, NH. Stepfather of Melanie A. Macdonald (Kevin) of Saugus and Eric C. Butler (Molly) of Shrewsbury. Brother of Mary Margaret Bolles of Lakeville, Edwina Regan of Tequesta, FL and John Bolles (Debbie) of Ipswich. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 5 stepgrandchildran and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Tuesday, July 30th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial Donations may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Oncology Department, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now