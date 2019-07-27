|
BOLLES, Paul R. Of Laconia, NH, July 24, 2019. Husband of 17 years to Joan T. (Devlin) Bolles and the late Paula G. (Ftizpatrick) Bolles. Father of Julie C. Genova (David) of Concord, Joanna J. Tonkovich (David) of New Canaan, CT and Paul F. Bolles (Jennifer) of Merrimack, NH. Stepfather of Melanie A. Macdonald (Kevin) of Saugus and Eric C. Butler (Molly) of Shrewsbury. Brother of Mary Margaret Bolles of Lakeville, Edwina Regan of Tequesta, FL and John Bolles (Debbie) of Ipswich. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 5 stepgrandchildran and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Tuesday, July 30th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial Donations may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Oncology Department, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019