Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL GROULX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL R. GROULX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL R. GROULX Obituary
GROULX, Paul R. Of Burlington, formerly of Newbury, NH and Dover, NH, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to Mary Ann (McCarthy). Loving father of Patricia Miedico & her husband Joseph of Windham, NH and Kristen Duperre & her husband Kevin of Pembroke. Proud grandfather of Justin & Alexis Miedico and Amanda & Jack Duperre. Brother of the late Armand Groulx, Pauline Brown and Lorraine Van Syckle. Uncle of several nieces and nephews. Retired from the US Environmental Protection Agency after 38 years of service. After retirement, he was a volunteer Fire Fighter at the Newbury NH Fire Department as well as a volunteer at the VA in Bedford MA. Paul volunteered countless hours with the American Red Cross and worked with FEMA in New York City after 9/11. He enjoyed gardening, skiing, boating, hiking, traveling with his wife and cherished spending time with his family. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at Noon. Burial will follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paul's name may be made to The or The . For directions, obituary & online guestbook see sullivanfuneralhome.net & stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now