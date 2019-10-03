|
|
GROULX, Paul R. Of Burlington, formerly of Newbury, NH and Dover, NH, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to Mary Ann (McCarthy). Loving father of Patricia Miedico & her husband Joseph of Windham, NH and Kristen Duperre & her husband Kevin of Pembroke. Proud grandfather of Justin & Alexis Miedico and Amanda & Jack Duperre. Brother of the late Armand Groulx, Pauline Brown and Lorraine Van Syckle. Uncle of several nieces and nephews. Retired from the US Environmental Protection Agency after 38 years of service. After retirement, he was a volunteer Fire Fighter at the Newbury NH Fire Department as well as a volunteer at the VA in Bedford MA. Paul volunteered countless hours with the American Red Cross and worked with FEMA in New York City after 9/11. He enjoyed gardening, skiing, boating, hiking, traveling with his wife and cherished spending time with his family. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at Noon. Burial will follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paul's name may be made to The or The . For directions, obituary & online guestbook see sullivanfuneralhome.net & stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019