|
|
HARDY, Paul R. Of Billerica, Aug. 4th. Beloved husband of Christine (DiPerna). Father of Paul Hardy and his wife Jill of Billerica and Christopher Hardy and his wife Deidre of Billerica. Son of the late Lewis and Lillian Hardy. Brother of the late Charlotte Costa, Lewis Hardy and Patricia Heckbert. Grandfather of Lyla, Nathan and Tyler. Paul is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. At the request of the family, all Services were privately held. Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., NORTH READING. Please refer to www.cotafuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family. Cota Family Funeral Home
and Cremation Service
North Reading
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020