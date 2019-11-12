Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
8:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Luke's Church
132 Lexington Street
Belmont, MA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Ridgelawn Cemetery
View Map
PAUL R. HUGHES


1937 - 2019
PAUL R. HUGHES Obituary
HUGHES, Paul R. Of Burlington, formerly of Watertown. November 12, 2019. Husband of Joan A. (Gibson) Hughes. Father of Michael Hughes (Shelly Silverman) of Nashua, NH, Marianne E. Flynn (Stephen) of Canton, Nancy A. Moore (Thomas Struckman) of East Sandwich, Susan E. Smith, Sandra L. Shea (Michael), all of Billerica and Daniel C. Hughes (Tina) of Franklin, NH; also survived by 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; brother of Richard Hughes of Waltham and the late William and Joseph Hughes; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, November 15th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to The Church of Saint Luke, 132 Lexington Street, Belmont, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Memorials in his name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
