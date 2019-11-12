|
|
HUGHES, Paul R. Of Burlington, formerly of Watertown. November 12, 2019. Husband of Joan A. (Gibson) Hughes. Father of Michael Hughes (Shelly Silverman) of Nashua, NH, Marianne E. Flynn (Stephen) of Canton, Nancy A. Moore (Thomas Struckman) of East Sandwich, Susan E. Smith, Sandra L. Shea (Michael), all of Billerica and Daniel C. Hughes (Tina) of Franklin, NH; also survived by 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; brother of Richard Hughes of Waltham and the late William and Joseph Hughes; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, November 15th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to The Church of Saint Luke, 132 Lexington Street, Belmont, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Memorials in his name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019