KEARNEY, Paul R. Sr. Of Roslindale, March 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marguerite (Leonard). Loving father of Maureen A. Kearney and the late Paul R. Kearney, Jr. and father-in-law of Leanne Kearney. Cherished Papa of Meghan Ramasci and her husband Alex, and Ronan. Brother of the late Virginia, Marion, Peter, Mildred, Dennis, Martin, Robert and Margaret. Visiting Hours in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, March 19th from 9-11am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 11:30am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to MSPCA-Angell, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020