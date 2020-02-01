Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for PAUL KEELER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL R. KEELER

PAUL R. KEELER Obituary
KEELER, Paul R. III Age 63, of Milford, MA, formally of Lexington, MA, passed away surrounded by his family on January 29th after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Natalie, son Nicholas, and daughter-in-law Sonali. He would like to express his gratitude to relatives, friends, JEBCO and Perkins work families, Thursday Night Hockey family, genealogy family, Newton-Wellesley Cancer Center and Hospital, MGH and their clinical trial team, and the Rose Monahan hospice. The hugs, well wishes, cards, visits, guidance, and inquiries were appreciated and brought comfort this past year. Since his diagnosis, Paul participated in research and a clinical trial with MGH to help unlock the mystery of pancreatic cancer. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to support the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org or the New England Historical Genealogical Society at americanancestors.org/support in Paul's memory. A private ceremony at Westview Cemetery in Lexington, MA will be held in the spring to celebrate his life. Lexington 781-862-1800

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
