LaVALLEE, Paul R. Age 88, of Seabrook, NH, August 21,2019, formerly of Swampscott and Salem, MA, loving husband of Pauline (Ouellette) LaVallee and devoted father of Marc and his wife Amy LaVallee of Salem, MA, David Lavallee of Haverhill, Michael Lavallee and Collette LaVallee of Swampscott and Nicole LaVallee of Woburn. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3:00 until 6:00 PM with a Rosary Service at 5:30 PM. A Funeral Requiem Mass will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Sacred Heart Traditional Church, 321 S. Broadway, Lawrence, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Salem, MA. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 321 S. Broadway, Lawrence, MA 01843 in his memory. Paul was employed at General Electric Co., Lynn, MA, as a jet engine tester, technical writer and finance manager for 31 years. He had resided in Salem and later with his family in Swampscott, MA before moving to Seabrook, NH 20 years ago. He was a renaissance man having a love of the outdoors, a voracious reader of history and investing, a skilled carpenter and creative gardener and landscaper. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the US Air Force.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019