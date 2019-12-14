|
MacLEAN, Paul R. Age 76, of Medford, formerly of Somerville, passed peacefully on December 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Somerville to the late Norman MacLean and Angeline A. (O'Connor). Beloved husband of Margaret (Browne). Loving father of Kelly Clark and her husband Daniel and Ashley MacLean. Cherished grandfather of Rachael and Hannah Clark and Logan and Brody MacLean. Paul is also survived by his brother John MacLean and his sisters Janet Boyle and Kathleen Finn, and many loving nieces and nephews. Paul served as a policeman for 32 years in the City of Somerville. He loved the police force and the many relationships he developed within the community. His Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes Church, 51 Medford Street, Arlington, on Friday, December 20th, at 10:30am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Church from 9:30-10:30am. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mount Auburn Hospital Hematology/Oncology Department, Mount Auburn Hospital Development Office, 330 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138. For online condolences, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019