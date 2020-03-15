|
MARTIN, Paul R. Of South Boston, March 12, 2020. Devoted father of Rene Martin, Nicole Hourihan and her husband Peter, and Nolan Martin, all of South Boston. Loving son of the late Rita and Paul Martin of South Boston. Cherished brother of Suzanne Elsmore of Braintree, Sean Martin and his wife Carolyn of Hyde Park. Beloved grandfather of Alessandra Antonelli and Lucy Hourihan. Dear uncle to Christian, Jason, and Matthew Elsmore, Harrison, Ella, Quinn, Collin, and Willm Martin. Loyal friend to countless others. Paul was a teacher in the City of Boston for 38 years, most recently at Boston Latin Academy, teaching science and coaching football and baseball. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, on Wednesday, March 18th, from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to South Boston Boys and Girls Club, 230 West Sixth St., South Boston, MA. Due to restrictions from the archdiocese, the Funeral Mass will be limited to family members only. Friends who feel comfortable are invited to join us at the South Boston Yacht Club at noon on Thursday, March 19th, to toast our dear Paul. Friends who are unable to attend are invited to join us for a Celebration of Life at a later date, to be determined. Please email [email protected] for details as they become available.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020