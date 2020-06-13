|
SARTORELLI, Paul R. Sr. Of Georgetown, formerly of Chelsea, on June 7. Beloved husband of 60 years to Joyce A. (DeAngelis) Sartorelli. Father of Paul R. Sartorelli, Jr. and his wife Christine of Lynnfield. Grandfather of Paul R. Sartorelli, III, Joseph Sartorelli and Andrew Sartorelli. Son of the late Vincent and Mary (Sullivan) Sartorelli. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Vincent J. Sartorelli and his wife Sandra of Amesbury, Mary E. Mahoney and her late husband Dennis, and the late Claire and Thomas Harney, the late Carol A. and Robert Cataldo. He is also lovingly survived by his uncle and friend, Al Campedelli of Winthrop, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and extended family members. A private family farewell and Funeral Mass was held at St. Mary's Church in Georgetown. Services concluded with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. A future Memorial Mass and Celebration of his Life will be held and announced at a later date when all family and friends can attend. Late US Army Sgt. Vietnam Era Veteran. Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home, CHELSEA. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook, or to send a personalized sympathy card visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions in Paul's memory should be directed to a favorite Welsh Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020