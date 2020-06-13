Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Memorial Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 884-3259
For more information about
PAUL SARTORELLI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL SARTORELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL R. SARTORELLI Sr.


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL R. SARTORELLI Sr. Obituary
SARTORELLI, Paul R. Sr. Of Georgetown, formerly of Chelsea, on June 7. Beloved husband of 60 years to Joyce A. (DeAngelis) Sartorelli. Father of Paul R. Sartorelli, Jr. and his wife Christine of Lynnfield. Grandfather of Paul R. Sartorelli, III, Joseph Sartorelli and Andrew Sartorelli. Son of the late Vincent and Mary (Sullivan) Sartorelli. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Vincent J. Sartorelli and his wife Sandra of Amesbury, Mary E. Mahoney and her late husband Dennis, and the late Claire and Thomas Harney, the late Carol A. and Robert Cataldo. He is also lovingly survived by his uncle and friend, Al Campedelli of Winthrop, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and extended family members. A private family farewell and Funeral Mass was held at St. Mary's Church in Georgetown. Services concluded with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. A future Memorial Mass and Celebration of his Life will be held and announced at a later date when all family and friends can attend. Late US Army Sgt. Vietnam Era Veteran. Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Welsh Funeral Home, CHELSEA. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook, or to send a personalized sympathy card visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions in Paul's memory should be directed to a favorite Welsh Funeral Home

Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -