Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL RICHARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL RICHARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL RICHARD Obituary
RICHARD, Paul In Hudson, NH, 71, died on December 16, 2019. Loving father of April Lee of Wake Forest, NC and Christopher Richard and his wife, Rebecca of Chapel Hill, NC. Five grandchildren, Leandra, Abigail and Samantha Lee, of Wake Forest, NC and Chloe and Mia Richard of Chapel, Hill, NC. One brother, John P. Richard and his wife, Janice of Hampton, NH and a sister, Patricia Mordaunt and her husband, James of Bonita Springs, FL. Predeceased by his brother, Peter Richard and his longtime companion, Donna Stevenson. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held on January 25, 2020, at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH at 12 Noon. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the Service from 10am-12pm. To view Paul's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Phaneuf Funeral Home

View the online memorial for Paul RICHARD
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phaneuf Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -