RICHARD, Paul In Hudson, NH, 71, died on December 16, 2019. Loving father of April Lee of Wake Forest, NC and Christopher Richard and his wife, Rebecca of Chapel Hill, NC. Five grandchildren, Leandra, Abigail and Samantha Lee, of Wake Forest, NC and Chloe and Mia Richard of Chapel, Hill, NC. One brother, John P. Richard and his wife, Janice of Hampton, NH and a sister, Patricia Mordaunt and her husband, James of Bonita Springs, FL. Predeceased by his brother, Peter Richard and his longtime companion, Donna Stevenson. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held on January 25, 2020, at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH at 12 Noon. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the Service from 10am-12pm. To view Paul's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Phaneuf Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019