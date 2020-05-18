|
KATEMAN, Paul Robert 78 years old of Wellesley, passed away on May 15, 2020. He was the devoted husband of the late Judy Bailen Kateman and cherished son of the late Dr. Abraham and Jeannette Kateman. Loving father of Jeffrey L Kateman and his wife Namyon, of Beverly Hills, California; Jonathan B. Kateman, and his wife, Millie of Sudbury, Massachusetts; and Jill (Kateman) Glashow and her husband, Jason, of Wellesley, Massachusetts. Loving grandfather of eight grandchildren, Hana Kateman, Emma Kateman; Joshua Kateman, Benjamin Kateman, Samantha Kateman, Jude Glashow, Anna Glashow and Caleb Glashow. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Amy and Michael Rubin of Westford and brother-in-law of Dr. David and Helene Bailen of Newton. Paul was educated at Roxbury Latin School, class of 1960, Columbia University, class of 1964, and Harvard Business School, class of 1966. He went on to an early career at Boston Redevelopment Authority and Bicknell Realty. In his later adult life, Paul put his business expertise and entrepreneurial aspirations together to become the creative Founder and President of Turbo Dynamix, a company creating new technology for ice cream manufacturing and delivery. Paul was characterized by his creative vision and his desire to fulfill great dreams. Friends and family all fondly remember him for his warmth, exuberance, his wonderful storytelling, his always ready sense of humor, sharp wit and great intelligence. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him. Due to Covid-19, services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Boston Community Pediatrics at www.bostoncommunitypediatrics.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanteskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020