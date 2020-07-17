|
McGRATH, Paul Robert Age 87 of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully after suffering a stroke on June 26th. Paul worked as a Multi-Family Housing Finance Specialist for the John M. Corcoran Company in Milton, MA until 1996, when he formed McGrath Associates, and worked as a Certified Appraiser of Multi-Family Housing until his retirement in 2011. While building a successful career Paul always made time for activities and fun with his many nephews and nieces whom he loved and, in whose lives, he played a pivotal role. Paul is survived by his wife Gail A. Penniman McGrath, of W.P.B., FL, his sisters Ann V. Jordan of Laconia, NH, and Patricia D. Nelson of Westboro, MA and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his brothers Peter and David and his sister Margaret Peters. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to express condolences may sign the guest book at edgleycremationservices.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020