PAUL ROBERT THIE

PAUL ROBERT THIE Obituary
THIE, Paul Robert Of Westwood, age 81, died February 5th, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimer's. Survived by his cherished wife of 58 years, Mary Louise, and children Anne of Millis, Bernadette (Ian Roke) of Foxboro, Francis (Jennifer) of CA, and Joseph (Jane) of Natick. Also survived by grandchildren Anna, Paul, Jared, and Kyle, dear cousin Reenie Pasquali, and a large extended family. Professor Emeritus of Mathematics, Boston College. Paul taught at BC for 42 years, and wrote several books, including one on linear programming and game theory.

Paul was a modern-day Renaissance man. He could fix almost anything, design and build furniture, and create a game with complex rules for his children using only wire, a paper clip, and an old baseball. Paul loved maps and trains, drinking quality beer, exploring undiscovered locations, hiking, mountain climbing, and camping. He enjoyed playing softball and squash, being outside, classical and folk music, and Native American history. Paul had a fabulous sense of humor, loved Monty Python, and was always making puns and jokes.

Paul loved life and would want all who knew him to continue living every day to its fullest.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Monday, Feb. 10th, from 4-7pm. Interment will be private. A Celebration of Paul's Life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's name can be made to the Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
