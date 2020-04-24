|
|
RONTY, Paul 91 years old, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Stone Rehabilitation and Senior Living in Newton on April 22, 2020. Paul was born in Toronto on July 12, 1928, to Heikki and Ilma Ronty, who had immigrated to Canada from Finland in 1920. He was married to Natalie (Dakin) Ronty for 58 years, spending their years together in Newton and Weston. Natalie died in 2008. Paul is survived by his three children, Paul Ronty, Jr., and his wife, Alice, of South Orleans, MA, Gail R. Hughson, and her husband, Charles, of Wayland, MA, and Bruce D. Ronty, also of Wayland. He was the brother of Ellen Cross and the late Eine Pogson. Grampa will be missed by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Paul is best remembered as a star hockey player for the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and Montreal Canadians from 1947-1955. He also played semi-pro baseball in Canada in the summers during his early hockey career. After retiring from the ice, Paul became a US citizen and started a second career in the insurance business, which he continued for the balance of his life. He was the consummate salesman, as he enjoyed making new friends as much as visiting with old friends. His love for sports never faded. He coached hockey as a pastime, and like many hockey players, Paul became a proficient golfer and was a longtime member of Weston Golf Club. He enjoyed playing with his wife, Natalie, and his two sons, all avid golfers. He was also a standout on the squash court. Paul was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and always made time to spend with his family. He was the leading cheerleader of his children's sporting and social pursuits and took great pride in helping them with their homes and yards. For many summers, Paul and Natalie and their children vacationed in Chatham on Cape Cod, a tradition they treasured. The Cape was their true home away from home. In later years, Paul and Nat owned a townhome in Naples, FL, where they enjoyed time each winter until her passing. The family wishes to thank the wonderful team at Stone Rehabilitation and Senior Living for their care and kindness to Paul over the past five months. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held at a future date for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stone Rehabilitation and Senior Living, 277 Elliot Street, Newton Upper Falls, MA 02464 or online at stonerehabandseniorliving.com Please make a notation that this is for their Employee Donation Fund. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences and updated Service information, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020