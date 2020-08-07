|
BERNARDO, Paul S. "Beansie" Of Revere, passed away suddenly on August 5. He was 70 years old. Born in Canicattini Bagni, Sicily, he was the cherished son of the late Antonio and Giuseppina (Zocco) Bernardo. Beloved husband of Mary (DiVasta) Bernardo. Devoted father of Deanna Bernardo of Revere, twin sons Anthony Bernardo and his wife Julie of Georgetown, and Joseph Bernardo and his wife Tia of Haverhill and Jenna. Cirino and her husband Joseph of Billerica. Adored grandfather of Skylar Bernardo, Ryan Bernardo and Vincent Cirino. Dear brother of Santina Bernardo of Medford and Nancy Brown and her husband Richard Kirby of Lowell. Paul was the past president of the Revere Youth Soccer League. He graduated from Bryant and Stratton College and was a hearing aid specialist and was NBC-HIS Board Certified. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Wednesday, August 12, from 10AM-12PM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 1PM. Services will conclude with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Current Massachusetts public health guidelines will be followed in the funeral home and church. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020