|
|
CANTWELL, Paul S. Of Billerica, unexpectedly passed away on November 12, peacefully in the presence of his family. He was a devoted partner to Nancy Collins of Billerica (Everett), beloved brother to Mary C. Cantwell of Myrtle Beach, SC (Indianapolis, IN; Arlington, MA) and kindhearted uncle to Mark A. Cantwell of Glendale, AZ (Indianapolis, IN). Loving son of the late George Cantwell (Arlington & Somerville, MA) and Alfreda J. Cantwell (Arlington, MA; Presque Isle, ME). Paul was the owner of PSC Contracting, and through the years developed a faithful clientele. He had many friends who appreciated his artistic talent, creativity and giving spirit. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date in the Spring of 2020.
View the online memorial for Paul S. CANTWELL
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019