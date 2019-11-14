Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL CANTWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL S. CANTWELL


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL S. CANTWELL Obituary
CANTWELL, Paul S. Of Billerica, unexpectedly passed away on November 12, peacefully in the presence of his family. He was a devoted partner to Nancy Collins of Billerica (Everett), beloved brother to Mary C. Cantwell of Myrtle Beach, SC (Indianapolis, IN; Arlington, MA) and kindhearted uncle to Mark A. Cantwell of Glendale, AZ (Indianapolis, IN). Loving son of the late George Cantwell (Arlington & Somerville, MA) and Alfreda J. Cantwell (Arlington, MA; Presque Isle, ME). Paul was the owner of PSC Contracting, and through the years developed a faithful clientele. He had many friends who appreciated his artistic talent, creativity and giving spirit. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date in the Spring of 2020.

View the online memorial for Paul S. CANTWELL
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -