CAPONIGRO, Paul S. "Salvi" Formerly of Revere & East Boston, on May 13th, at 107 years, following a brief illness. Beloved son of the late Angelo & Carmella (Luongo) Caponigro. Dear brother of the late Aida I. Caponigro, Eugene A. Caponigro, Joseph, Americo & Liberto Caponigro & Robert Cappy. Cherished uncle to Philip A. Caponigro, Joseph S. Caponigro & his wife, Kelly & Carlo E. Caponigro & his wife, Francesca & Janice Marcinkowski & her late husband Joseph. Many grandnieces & grandnephews also survive him. He is also lovingly survived by his faithful & caring sister-in-law, Margaret "Margie" (Bagley) Caponigro-Chiaraluce. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services & Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery were held privately. Please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com and social media for postings on date, time & place of venue for a Celebration of Life/Memorial Funeral Mass to be held at a later date. Sal worked as a Boston School Teacher of the Arts & Ceramics. He was proud to be the only "Ceramics" Teacher registered to the City of Boston. He was a member of several Art Associations, including the Winthrop Art Association. Paul was a long-standing member of the Boston Retired Teachers' Association. In grateful recognition of the extraordinary care rendered Paul at Jeanne Jugan Residence of Somerville, his family asks that, in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the "Little Sisters of the Poor," 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020