LYMAN, Paul S. Sr. Age 86, of Wilmington, formerly of Charlestown, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019. Paul was the beloved husband of 66 years to the late Ruth M. (Dole) Lyman, devoted father of Paul S. Lyman, Jr. & partner Dorothy Tracy of Beverly, Dawn M. Ballou and Christopher Lyman & wife Patricia all of Wilmington, Jeffrey Lyman & wife Elaine of Tewksbury, Matthew J. Lyman & partner Jei Zhang of Washington, DC, Joseph A. Lyman & partner Marcello Peppi of Connecticut and the late Gregory T. Lyman & his former wife Laura of Reading. Loving "Grampy" of Kerri Fleming & husband Richard, Jr. of Illinois, Kristi Lyman & wife Kristen Thomas of Wilmington, Shannon Blacker & husband Ross of North Andover, Devon Londono & husband Jhon of Medford, Daniel Ballou III & wife Natasha of Andover, Sean Ballou & wife Rebecca of Salisbury, Rory Ballou & wife Nancy of Dracut, Meghan Fennelly & husband James of Wilmington, Larissa Lyman of Reading, John Lyman & fiance Maureen Devlin of Brighton, Alessandra Lyman and Jacqueline Lyman both of Wilmington, Daniel Zhang of Pennsylvania, as well as 16 great-grandchildren Richard III, Hannah, Mairead, Kevin, Kennedy, Connor, Brendan, Maya, the late Olivia, Daniel IV, Luke, Cody, Jack, Evelyn, Thomas, and Vivian. Cherished son of the late Sylvester and Mary Frances (Kelly) Lyman, dear brother of Donald Lyman & wife Ethel of Wilmington, Phillip Lyman of Cohasset, Mary Gray & husband Bradford of Lehigh Acres, FL, the late Robert Lyman and Laurel Lyman, brother-in-law of Sam Lyman of Nevada, Barbara & Michael Kaveney of Wilmington, the late Robert, James and Warren Dole, Jr., Kathleen Dole of Quincy and Susan Dole of Melrose. Paul is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Monday, November 4th at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 10:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, November 3rd, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Paul proudly served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019