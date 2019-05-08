McAULIFFE, Paul S. Old Orchard Beach, ME, Paul S. McAuliffe, 61, of East Grand Ave., passed away unexpectedly in Missoula, MT. He was born in Boston, MA, June 29, 1957, the son of Paul and Ann O'Hara McAuliffe. Paul attended local schools in Dorchester and Dedham, and later graduated from Babson College with a degree in Business Administration. Paul was employed for many years with W.R. Berkley Corporation. He and his wife lived for several years in Massachusetts, Arizona, and recently in Maine. Paul retired about 2 years ago and enjoyed traveling to visit with his family. Survivors include his wife of over 30 years of marriage. Christine Kitzmann McAuliffe of Old Orchard Beach, his parents of Foxboro, 3 sons, Heath McAuliffe of Hopkinton, MA, Tom McAuliffe of Brooklyn, NY, and Ben McAuliffe of Missoula, MT, a daughter Sarah McAuliffe of Knoxville, TN, a sister, Theresa Stiles of North Easton, MA, and 2 grandchildren Luke and Kian. Visiting Hours: A private family Service will be held at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St, SACO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in is memory to www.Purrfectcatshelter.org/onlinedonations Dennett, Craig & Pate 365 Main St., Saco, Maine



View the online memorial for Paul S. McAULIFFE Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019