|
|
RICHARDS, Paul S. Jr. Of Pepperell, May 14, 2019. Loving husband, brother, father, and Buckeye passed away from cancer complications at the age of 71. Paul was born on May 11th, 1948 in Ithaca, NY to Paul S. Richards, Sr. and Josephine (Casano) Richards. Paul was preceded in death by his father Paul Sr., and his mother, Josephine. He is survived by his sister Bonnie Gestwicki (Richards), wife Maureen, his son Paul, two nieces Jennifer Romo (McCarthy), Elizabeth Dings (McCarthy), daughter-in-law Brittany Schermerhorn, and two loving brother-in-laws, Thomas V. McCarthy, Jr. and Ralph Gestwicki. Visiting Hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main. St. (Rte. 113), PEPPERELL, MA on Tuesday, May 21 from 5 - 8 PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. A Graveside Service will be held at Association Cemetery, Park St., Pepperell, MA on Wednesday, May 22nd at 10AM. In lieu of flowers and gifts, Paul would love donations made to PACH: PACH Outreach, PO Box 1247, Pepperell, MA 01463, or at pachoutreach.org Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019