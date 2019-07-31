Boston Globe Obituaries
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
44 Temple Street
Worcester, MA
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
St. John's Cemetery
260 Cambridge Street
Worcester, MA
PAUL S. WITKOWSKI


1951 - 2019
PAUL S. WITKOWSKI Obituary
WITKOWSKI, Paul S. Age 68, died at home on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Boston resident for 42 years and former custodian for the Suffolk County Court House. For complete obituary please visit callahanfay.com Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Paul's family on Saturday, August 3rd from 8:45-9:45 a.m. at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street, WORCESTER. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. at Saint John's Church, 44 Temple Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Saint John's Cemetery.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019
