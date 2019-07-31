|
WITKOWSKI, Paul S. Age 68, died at home on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Boston resident for 42 years and former custodian for the Suffolk County Court House. For complete obituary please visit callahanfay.com Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Paul's family on Saturday, August 3rd from 8:45-9:45 a.m. at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street, WORCESTER. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. at Saint John's Church, 44 Temple Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Saint John's Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019