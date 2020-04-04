|
SCHIAVONE, Paul A Westport resident of 53 years and beloved husband of Jean Schiavone, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1st. Paul was born on May 16, 1925 in Newton Upper Falls, Massachusetts to Italian immigrants Fedele and Leonarda Schiavone. Paul was a WWII U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Yankee Division (26th). He was awarded the Combat Infantryman's Badge and Bronze star for his service in the European Theatre in 1944-45. Paul's 40-year successful business career began at Sylvania Electric, culminating in his role as VP of Finance at GTE International. Paul was respected by his colleagues for his intelligence, fairness, and no-nonsense approach. Paul was appointed to the Grace Commission in 1984 and served at the U.S. Department of Social Security in Washington, D.C. Paul was a dedicated member of the Westport YMCA, the Westport Y's Men, VFW, 104th Infantry Regiment Veterans Association, and Yankee Division Association. An avid reader, Paul was a proud and frequent patron of the Westport Public Library. Paul was a loyal fan of the New England Patriots, University of Connecticut basketball teams, the Boston Celtics, and the old Boston Braves. He was a regular communicant at St. Luke's church in Westport. Paul took great joy in being PopPop to his eight grandchildren, attending countless performances and sporting events. Paul was at his happiest eating a salami sandwich on Compo Beach, working in his vegetable garden, attending family celebrations, and being first in line for dessert. He could never resist cutting a rug with his wife when Mack the Knife was playing. In addition to his devoted wife, Paul is survived by his five children and their spouses, Karen and Lawrence Edwards of Stamford, CT, Joseph and Kan Schiavone of Huntington Beach, CA, Paula and Robert Bruns of Eastham, MA, Nancy and Norman Schulman of Princeton, NJ and Barbara and Steve Pinkerton of Avon, CT; eight grandchildren, their spouses, and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind several in-laws, nieces and nephews. The family extends its deepest gratitude to the Visiting Angels of Stamford, Constellation Hospice and Maplewood at Strawberry Hill for their loving care. Ciao Bello. Harding Funeral Home in WESTPORT is in charge of arrangements and Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be in Paul's name made to Westport Public Library https://westportlibrary.ejoinme.org/MyPages/DonationPage/tabid/299714/Default.aspx
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020