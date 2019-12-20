|
|
SOLOVICOS, Paul Aka, Apostolos Constantinou Solovico, age 88, of Gardner, MA, formerly of Jamaica Plain, Woburn, Arlington, and Highland Beach, FL, passed away peacefully in Baldwinville, MA on December 17, 2019. Paul was the second son of Angelika and Constantino Solovico, both Greek immigrants. He was the youngest of six children. Paul is survived by his devoted life partner of nearly 50 years, Costas Grigoreas and Paul's loving sister Thalia Mitiaris. He was predeceased by his siblings Dimitri and Theodora, his sister Katherine and her husband Irving Yaffe, his sister Rita and her husband Peter Pannos, his brother-in-law Louis Mitsiaris and his beloved cat Kanella. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. They will deeply miss their wonderful "Uncle Paul." Paul was a dedicated member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England based in Boston in his younger years, and sang in the choir and played the organ. He enjoyed his work as a draftsman at several Boston based firms. Paul was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and sculpting. He also enjoyed walking and making new friends along the way. Paul was very fortunate, traveling extensively internationally and domestically with his partner Costas. Paul was a kind man with a cheerful smile, a loving personality who enjoyed a robust yet risqué sense of humor. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA at 10:30AM. There will be a brief Visitation prior to the Service from 9:45AM to 10:30AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the or your local Animal Shelter. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019