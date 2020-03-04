Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dorothy's Church
Main St. (Rte. 38)
Wilmington, MA
View Map
Resources
PAUL T. BUONOPANE

PAUL T. BUONOPANE Obituary
BUONOPANE, Paul T. Age 74, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 4, 2020. Paul was the beloved husband of Patricia (Imbriano) Buonopane, devoted father of Paul Buonopane & his wife Laura of Andover and Michael Buonopane & his wife Theresa of North Andover. Loving "Papa" of Thomas, Tyler, Chloe, Fallon, Lucy and Grace, cherished son of the late Anthony and Margaret (Babb) Buonopane, dear brother of Phyllis McGill, Kathy Pergola, David Buonopane, Steven Buonopane, the late Margaret Teeling, Robert, Michael and Marie Buonopane. Paul is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Saturday, March 7th at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington, at 10:00 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, March 6th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020
