Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Eulalia's Church
Winchester, MA
View Map
PAUL T. DOOLEY

DOOLEY, Paul T. Of Arlington, passed away suddenly at his home in on February 29, 2020 at the age of 67. He was born in Cambridge to the late Richard A. and Ann (McCarthy). He was a retired Lieutenant for the Arlington Police Department. Beloved husband of the late Teresa (Johnson). Loving father of Heather and Sean Dooley of Arlington. Cherished brother of Stephen of Winchester, Elizabeth "Libby" Brandt of Arlington, and Annmarie Migausky of Boston. Paul is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and close friends. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes church), ARLINGTON on Friday from 4-8 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Eulalia's Church, Winchester on Saturday at 10 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Fidelity House Basketball, 25 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474. For online condolences, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020
