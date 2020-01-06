|
KATSIROUBAS, Paul T. Of Jamaica Plain and Chatham, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 63. He is survived by his best friend and love of his life, Anne (Starkey) Katsiroubas. He was a devoted father to his son Christopher and wife Candace, and daughters Paula and Caroline. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Theodore J. Katsiroubas, Stella (Houhoulis) Katsiroubas, and brothers James and Nicholas. Alongside his family, Paul helped grow Katsiroubas Brothers Fruit and Produce into a successful business throughout New England. Paul was a friend to all and dedicated his life to helping those less fortunate. In 2014, Paul was the recipient of the Myra Kraft Community MVP Award for his hard work and commitment to counseling youth. Paul cherished his group of lifelong friends who shared countless memories growing up. He was happiest on the beach in Chatham with a fishing rod in hand, surrounded by family, friends, and his dog, Winnie. We will all miss his warm smile, easy going attitude, and spirited storytelling. Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Friday, January 10 at 9:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, South St., Jamaica Plain at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Thursday January 9, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment the Gardens Cemetery West Roxbury. Paul was passionate about supporting numerous organizations, so please consider making a donation to the Daughters of Saint Paul or the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society in lieu of flowers. http://www.daughtersofstpaul.com/ https://seashepherd.org/ Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
