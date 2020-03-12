|
MITCHELL, Paul T. Age 77, of Norton, formerly of Canton, passed away March 11th at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Loretta M. (Melito). Loving companion of Ann Harold of Norton. Father of Bryan Mitchell and his wife Liz of Bordentown, NJ, Christopher Mitchell and his wife Ann of Norton, and Julie Mitchell and her companion Michael Molway of Canton. Grandfather of Kayla Mitchell, Brandon and Gavin Rosenblatt, and Bella Mitchell. Brother of Bob Mitchell and his wife Peg of Marblehead, Kate Olsen and her husband Bruce of Hudson, NH, Michael Mitchell and his wife Delores of Hudson, NH and the late Jane Godfrey. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law Dick Murphy of East Bridgewater and Bob Godfrey of Plymouth. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday, 2-6 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Monday morning at 10. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Veteran of the United States Army. Donations may be made in his memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Lank Center, Genitourinary Oncology Department, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020