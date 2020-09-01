NOLAN, Paul T. Age 64, of Milton, MA and Lincoln NH, passed away at Mass General Hospital on August 28, 2020 following an accident. Paul was the devoted father of Sean P. Nolan and Ryan M. Nolan of Milton. Loving fiancée of Cheryl Cartier of Salisbury and affectionately known as "Papa" to Christian M. Cartier. Son of the late Hugh E. & Helen V. Nolan, brother of Donna Nolan of Hingham. "Uncle Paul" to cherished nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday 4-7 pm. Due to the Current Covid 19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Church, Milton. Burial Milton Cemetery. Paul was known for his charitable giving and fundraising. If you would like to do the same, you can donate in Paul's Memory to St. Joseph's Church, 25 Church St., Lincoln, NH 03251. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
