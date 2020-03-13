Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL T. O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL T. O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Paul T. Suddenly in Billerica, formerly of Brookline on March 12, 2020. Beloved son of Richard B. and Barbara A. (Gorman) O'Brien. Dear brother of Judith Thorne of Millis, Roberta Bova of Billerica, Michael O'Brien and Maureen McCoy, both of Stoughton, David O'Brien of Moultonboro, NH and the late Richard O'Brien. Also survived by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and his two little pals Alanna and Anthony, Jr.. Due to the Coronavirus disease COVID-19, the family has elected not to have Visitation at this time but will at a later date and time to be announced, which will also include a Mass of Christian Burial. Please check the Funeral Home website for details. www.bellodeafh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -