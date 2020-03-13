|
O'BRIEN, Paul T. Suddenly in Billerica, formerly of Brookline on March 12, 2020. Beloved son of Richard B. and Barbara A. (Gorman) O'Brien. Dear brother of Judith Thorne of Millis, Roberta Bova of Billerica, Michael O'Brien and Maureen McCoy, both of Stoughton, David O'Brien of Moultonboro, NH and the late Richard O'Brien. Also survived by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and his two little pals Alanna and Anthony, Jr.. Due to the Coronavirus disease COVID-19, the family has elected not to have Visitation at this time but will at a later date and time to be announced, which will also include a Mass of Christian Burial. Please check the Funeral Home website for details. www.bellodeafh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020