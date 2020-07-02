|
SHAW, Paul T. Of Arlington, July 1, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 59 years to Joan F. (Temple). Loving father of Kerry A. Shaw of ME and her longtime partner, John Day, Michael P. Shaw of Plymouth and his longtime partner, Lori Clisbee, Brian T. Shaw of Arlington, and Lauren L. Shaw of Charlestown. Proud 'Papa' of Kasey Tahmosh of GA. Dear brother of Marian Healy of Yarmouth and the late Ann Shaw, Paula Doyle, and Thomas Shaw. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Paul was a longtime employee of the MBTA. He was the purchaser of parts for all of the trains and buses in the fleet. Late Vietnam Era Army Veteran. Due to the current precautions, a private visitation will be held for family. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John's Church in North Cambridge. A Private burial will conclude at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020