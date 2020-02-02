|
McGONAGLE, Paul Thomas Of North Reading, formerly of Medford, Jan. 31st. Beloved husband of 51 years to Terry (Rogers) McGonagle. Father of Shawn McGonagle of North Reading, Michael of North Reading, Kevin and his wife Jessica of VA, and Kelly McGonagle of Beverly. Son of the late Joseph and Margaret McGonagle. Grandfather of Grace and Kyle. Brother of the late Joseph McGonagle. Brother-in-law of Leslie McGonagle of Reading. Paul is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Wednesday, Feb. 5th, at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte. 62), North Reading at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday, 4-7pm. Interment Wood End Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's name to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Paul served his country proudly in the Air National Guard during the Vietnam War.
