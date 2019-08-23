Boston Globe Obituaries
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
PAUL TORTOLANO Obituary
TORTOLANO, Paul Ret. Woburn Fire Chief Of Woburn, in Maine, August 20th at seventy-one years of age. Beloved husband of Donna (DeMonico) Tortolano. Devoted father of Laura L. Rebelo, her husband Neil of Woburn and Andrea M. Tortolano, her wife Christine of Wakefield. Loving brother of Philip Tortolano of CA and Ellen Tortolano of Melrose. Cherished Papa of Mia, Evan, Colin and Allison. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. A Prayer Service will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Wednesday, August 28th at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Wednesday 9 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. prior to the Service. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Remembrances may be made in Paul's honor to the Friends of Woburn Veteran's, 144 School Street, Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
