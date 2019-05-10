Boston Globe Obituaries
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400
PAUL FARNKOFF
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
corner of Front and Lincoln Streets
Exeter, NH
PAUL V. FARNKOFF


PAUL V. FARNKOFF Obituary
FARNKOFF, Paul V. Of Exeter, NH, formerly of Billerica, Charlestown. Beloved husband of Joyce Farnkoff, passed away on May 9th, 2019. Loving father of Joanne Sellon & husband Charles, of Londonderry, NH, Kathy Farnkoff of Woburn and the late Paul, Stephen & David Farnkoff. Beloved stepfather of Sharon Bouchard of Amherst, NH, Lynn Brousseau of CA, Chris O'Toole of Bedford, Colleen O'Toole of Chelmsford, Laura Graham & husband Tim of Exeter, NH, Daniel O'Toole and wife Rebecca of Louisville, KY, and Terri O'Connor & husband John of Milford, NH. Brother of Robert Farnkoff of Kennewick, WA, Eleanor DeCoste of Spring Hill, FL, Thomas Farnkoff of Boston and Carol Farnkoff of Spring Hill, FL and the late Barbara, George, Richard, Edward, Daniel Farnkoff and Joan Flaherty. Grandfather of 30, great-grandfather of 18, and great-great-grandfather of 2. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be Sunday, from 4-7 PM at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, EXETER, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Church, corner of Front and Lincoln Streets, Exeter, NH on Monday at 11 AM. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Milford, NH. Stockbridge Funeral Home 141 Epping Road Exeter, NH 03833

Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2019
