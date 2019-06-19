HOBAN, Paul V. BFD Lieutenant of Quincy, and formerly of Roslindale, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, June 16, he was 57.



Born in Boston, he was a son of the late Robert and Ann (Cushing) Hoban. Paul was a 1979 graduate of Xaverian Bros. High School. He was a United States Navy Veteran, serving in the Middle-East. Paul joined the Boston Fire Department in 1989, and served in many neighborhoods across the city, most recently in Dorchester at the Engine 16, Ladder 6 station on Gallivan Boulevard. He participated in extensive training and received numerous certifications with the department including HazMat, EMT, and Dive Team. Paul was a first responder during the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing. His efforts and heroism throughout the years have saved countless lives.



Paul was the beloved husband of MyraBeth (Warren) Hoban of Quincy, and the devoted father of Shane of PA and Rachel of Quincy. He was the brother of Robert and his wife Patricia of Needham, Mark and his wife Julie of Norwood, and Michael and his wife Patricia of Medfield. Paul was the son in-law of Ruth Perrone of Plymouth and late Fred Perrone, and the brother in-law of Melanie Malinowski and her husband Robert of Norwell. He was the nephew of Paula and John Johnson of Holbrook, and the uncle of Matthew, Rory, Bryan, Meredith, Michael, and Jillian Hoban, and Robert and Jacob Malinowski. Additionally, Paul is survived by many cousins.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home beginning at 9:30 AM on Monday prior to the Mass of Christian Burial in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10:30. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.



Expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul's memory to the Boston Fire Department Relief Fund, 115 Southampton Street, Boston, MA 02118 or visit www.bfdrelief.org.



Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019