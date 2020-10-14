JAMESON, Dr. Paul V. Of Canton and Falmouth, died at the age of 91 on October 13, 2020. He was the son of Dr. Vladimir Jakovljevic, a prominent Yugoslav surgeon, and his wife Olga, nee Nikolic. Dr. Jameson graduated first in his class from the medical school in Belgrade, Yugoslavia. He then did his military service, at the end of which he was court-martialed for anti-communist activities and sent to jail for two years. He subsequently completed a residency in surgery in his home country, after which he went to London where he trained in heart surgery. Upon coming to the United States, he repeated six years of his surgical training, was certified by the American Boards of Surgery and of Thoracic Surgery and practiced in the Boston suburbs, where he was the Chief of Surgery at one hospital, Chief of Thoracic Surgery at another and Trustee of a third. He was Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and also of the College of Chest Physicians. Four of his professional papers were published in European medical journals and one in the New England Journal of Medicine. In his retirement he wrote three books; one on castle hotels in Austria, another on investing in giant global companies and the third on the history of his own and wife's families. He leaves his wife of 51 years, Mary Elizabeth White Jameson, their children Joshua, Hannah, and Rachel, their respective spouses and children, Sascha, Lola, Haven, Esau, Neela, and Eva. He leaves his sister and brother-in-law, the doctors Dusanka and Edward Armstrong of New York and Florida, his brother Dr. Ivan Jacobson of New York and his brother-in-law, Loren Clifford White, Jr. and his wife Diane of Florida. Funeral Services are private. Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811





