1/1
DR. PAUL V. JAMESON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMESON, Dr. Paul V. Of Canton and Falmouth, died at the age of 91 on October 13, 2020. He was the son of Dr. Vladimir Jakovljevic, a prominent Yugoslav surgeon, and his wife Olga, nee Nikolic. Dr. Jameson graduated first in his class from the medical school in Belgrade, Yugoslavia. He then did his military service, at the end of which he was court-martialed for anti-communist activities and sent to jail for two years. He subsequently completed a residency in surgery in his home country, after which he went to London where he trained in heart surgery. Upon coming to the United States, he repeated six years of his surgical training, was certified by the American Boards of Surgery and of Thoracic Surgery and practiced in the Boston suburbs, where he was the Chief of Surgery at one hospital, Chief of Thoracic Surgery at another and Trustee of a third. He was Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and also of the College of Chest Physicians. Four of his professional papers were published in European medical journals and one in the New England Journal of Medicine. In his retirement he wrote three books; one on castle hotels in Austria, another on investing in giant global companies and the third on the history of his own and wife's families. He leaves his wife of 51 years, Mary Elizabeth White Jameson, their children Joshua, Hannah, and Rachel, their respective spouses and children, Sascha, Lola, Haven, Esau, Neela, and Eva. He leaves his sister and brother-in-law, the doctors Dusanka and Edward Armstrong of New York and Florida, his brother Dr. Ivan Jacobson of New York and his brother-in-law, Loren Clifford White, Jr. and his wife Diane of Florida. Funeral Services are private. Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved