PAUL V. MCCAFFREY

PAUL V. MCCAFFREY Obituary
McCAFFREY, Paul V. Age 78, died on July 29, 2019 after a very long and courageous battle with cancer. Paul was married to Theresa (MacPhee) McCaffrey of Hingham. The very proud father of Paul, Stephen and David as well as their spouses Kathy and Joy. Loving grandfather of 5 granddaughters, 3 grandsons and 1 great-grandson.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held on August 17th from 1pm to 4pm at the Linden Ponds Derby Clubhouse, 203 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Edwina Martin House, 678 N. Main St., Brockton, MA 02131 or by carrying out a random act of kindness.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
