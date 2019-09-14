|
O'LEARY, Paul V. Of Waltham, formerly of Watertown and Brighton, September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia E. (Savage) O'Leary. Devoted father of Caitlin Marie O'Leary and her partner Paul Phinney of Watertown, Julie Ann Cavanaugh and her husband Sean of Roslindale. Brother of Patricia "Penny" Kelleher of Manchester, NH and the late Gerry, John, Kevin and Timothy O'Leary. Loving grandfather of Ronan, Shay, Lennon and Connor. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Tuesday, September 17th at 9:15am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, September 16th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment private at a later date. Paul was a longtime employee of St. Elizabeth Medical Center and loved everything about his Irish heritage. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019