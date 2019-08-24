|
|
O'SULLIVAN, Paul V. Of Duxbury, passed away August 18, 2019. Paul was born and raised in Boston and attended Boston English High School. He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean war, later working as a Manager for the South Postal Annex in Boston. Paul was a kind, gentle man and also a devout Catholic. He volunteered at the local food pantry and recycling center upon retirement. Paul enjoyed reading, watching the Boston Red Sox, puzzles and a nice cup of tea.
Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Josephine "Jo" (Ruggiero) O' Sullivan. Loving father of Susan Jain and her husband Ashok of Chicago and Mark O'Sullivan and his wife Debra of Norfolk. Dear brother of the late Robert "Bob" Alix. Cherished uncle of Susie Howard and her husband Tommy of Charlestown. Proud papa to Bridget, Kevin, Brian O'Sullivan.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Wednesday, 9 AM-10 AM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 10:15 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Duxbury, at 11 AM. Burial in Mayflower Cemetery, Duxbury. Donations in memory of Paul may be made to Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont St., Duxbury, MA 02332. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019