Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
520 Bedford St.
Lexington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL AHERN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL W. AHERN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL W. AHERN Obituary
AHERN, Paul W. Of Woburn, formerly of Lexington, on December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Conroy) Ahern. Beloved father of Catherine Pywell & the late Mary Ann Ahern. Adored grandfather of Jennifer Connolly, John Connolly, Kelly Farnkoff & Kevin Pywell. Cherished great-grandfather of Antonio Colon. A Graveside Service will take place at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford St., Lexington, MA Thursday, Dec. 19th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fisher House of Boston, P.O. Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071. Late US Army Veteran. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -