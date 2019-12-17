|
AHERN, Paul W. Of Woburn, formerly of Lexington, on December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Conroy) Ahern. Beloved father of Catherine Pywell & the late Mary Ann Ahern. Adored grandfather of Jennifer Connolly, John Connolly, Kelly Farnkoff & Kevin Pywell. Cherished great-grandfather of Antonio Colon. A Graveside Service will take place at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford St., Lexington, MA Thursday, Dec. 19th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fisher House of Boston, P.O. Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071. Late US Army Veteran. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019