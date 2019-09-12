Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL D'AMICO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL W. D'AMICO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL W. D'AMICO Obituary
D'AMICO, Paul W. Of Canton, passed away September 11th. Beloved husband of the late Josephine A. (Carnabuci). Father of James C. D'Amico & his wife Karen of Canton & the late Paul A. D'Amico. Father-in-law of Nancy D'Amico of Canton. Grandfather of James C. and his wife Meg, Chris J., Paul A., Jr. & John W. D'Amico. Brother of the late Antonio and Joseph D'Amico. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday, 2-5 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Monday morning, at 10:00 am. Interment Canton Corner Cemetery. Army Veteran of the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Canton Veteran's Service Department, 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now