D'AMICO, Paul W. Of Canton, passed away September 11th. Beloved husband of the late Josephine A. (Carnabuci). Father of James C. D'Amico & his wife Karen of Canton & the late Paul A. D'Amico. Father-in-law of Nancy D'Amico of Canton. Grandfather of James C. and his wife Meg, Chris J., Paul A., Jr. & John W. D'Amico. Brother of the late Antonio and Joseph D'Amico. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday, 2-5 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Monday morning, at 10:00 am. Interment Canton Corner Cemetery. Army Veteran of the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Canton Veteran's Service Department, 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019