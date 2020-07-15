|
GAUDREAU, Paul W. "Pailie G.," "Boston Paul," age 64, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, and formerly of Winthrop, MA, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home, with his loving family of friends by his side. Born in Dorchester, January 23, 1956, he lived in the Boston area for many years before moving to Wisconsin. Paul was a one of a kind individual. A brother and friend to many, teacher, accomplished photographer and entertainer. He was honest, raw, and authentic. Paul's smile and laughter will remain forever on your mind, but closer to your heart. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary (Gaudreau) Petrowsky. Paul is survived by his sister, Diane (Greene) Murphy and husband, Richard, of Ashland, and their sons Matthew and Michael. Aunts, Joan Campbell of Hull, Jeannette Atwood of Stoughton, and Margaret Duffin and husband, John, of Hampton, NH. He also leaves many loving cousins and friends in Boston and Wisconsin and everywhere in between. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date for family and friends in the Boston area to join together to share memories of Paul. Notification will be placed on Paul's Facebook page when information becomes available. Memorial remembrances may be made in Paul's name to Agrace Hospice Care, at Agrace.org or Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020